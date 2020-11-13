How does the cast of The Crown series four compare to the real-life royal family?

Kudos to The Crown’s casting directors: they have an uncanny ability to match up British acting talent with their royal or political doppelganger.

Even if the star isn’t an obvious physical match though (Gillian Anderson, for example, might not have immediately sprung to mind as a dead cert to play Margaret Thatcher), they’re always able to pull off a convincing performance — with or without the help of some wigs and prosthetics.

After series three’s major casting shake-up, designed to realistically portray Elizabeth II and co as they moved into middle age, season four sees just a handful of crucial new characters arriving on the scene, the most anticipated surely being Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana.

Here’s how the cast of series four measures up to their real-life counterparts — scroll through the gallery above to look back at familiar faces from past seasons, too.

Princess Diana - Emma Corrin

Playing the people’s princess is no mean feat (remember that critically panned biopic starring Naomi Watts?) especially when it’s your first major screen role, but Corrin manages to make it look easy. Plus, she pulls off the Eighties pageboy hairdo, which is arguably an even bigger challenge.

Margaret Thatcher - Gillian Anderson

Surprisingly, Anderson didn’t wear any prosthetics to aid her transformation into the Iron Lady — though the hair and make-up team did toy with the idea (and even tested out some fake teeth), they decided to just let Anderson’s performance — and her massive wig — do the heavy lifting.

Prince Charles - Josh O’Connor

