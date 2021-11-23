What does the Carolina Panthers’ playoff picture look like heading into Dolphins game?

Before the Carolina Panthers’ disappointing 27-21 loss to Washington Football team last Sunday, they were seventh in the NFC. With the NFL playoff expanding to 14 teams earlier this year, that was good enough for a Wild Card spot.

But that loss dropped the Panthers to 10th in the conference.

“Sometimes you hear people talk about playoffs, my message to our guys, is always play great football and everything else takes care of itself,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Monday. “We can’t give up 190 yards rushing and say we’re in the race. Good teams don’t give up 190 yards rushing.”

The margin for error is razor thin.

Only half a game separates from the Panthers from the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-placed teams.

But the Panthers have an uphill battle to climb.

For one, the Panthers trail the NFC South leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 2.5 games. And the Panthers have already lost five conference games, including to the Vikings, the Eagles and the Cowboys, who are all ahead of them in the playoff picture.

After head-to-head, conference records breaks ties for teams in the playoff hunt.

The Eagles (5-6), 49ers (5-5), Saints (5-5), Vikings (5-5), Rams (7-3), Cowboys (7-3), Bucs (7-3), Packers (8-3) and Cardinals (9-2) are currently ahead of the Panthers in the standings.

The Panthers have six games left on their schedule, including this week against Miami.

Realistically, winning out would guarantee the Panthers a playoff spot. But the Panthers have not won consecutive games since Weeks 1-3. They are 2-4 at home, which includes four consecutive home losses.

“We gotta win the games we need to win to talk about playoffs,” Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson said. “Our main focus is 1-0 this week.”

Here is a look at the rest of the Panthers’ schedule:

Nov. 28 - at Miami Dolphins (4-7)

Dec. 12 - vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-6)*

Dec. 19 - at Buffalo Bills (6-4)

Dec. 26 - vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3)*

Jan. 2 - at New Orleans Saints (5-5)*

Jan. 9 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3)*

NFC standings

1. Cardinals (9-2)

2. Packers (8-3)

3. Bucs (7-3)

4. Cowboys (7-3)

5. Rams (7-3)

6. Vikings (5-5)

7. Saints (5-5)

8. 49ers (5-5)

9. Eagles (5-6)

10. Panthers (5-6)

*denotes a division game