How Does Cake Box Holdings's (LON:CBOX) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Cake Box Holdings (LON:CBOX) share price has dived 42% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 37% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Cake Box Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Cake Box Holdings's P/E of 12.01 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.1) for companies in the consumer retailing industry is higher than Cake Box Holdings's P/E.

AIM:CBOX Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 25th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Cake Box Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Cake Box Holdings increased earnings per share by a whopping 27% last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Cake Box Holdings's Balance Sheet

Cake Box Holdings has net cash of UK£1.5m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Cake Box Holdings's P/E Ratio

Cake Box Holdings has a P/E of 12.0. That's around the same as the average in the GB market, which is 11.7. With a strong balance sheet combined with recent growth, the P/E implies the market is quite pessimistic. Because analysts are predicting more growth in the future, one might have expected to see a higher P/E ratio. You can take a closer look at the fundamentals, here. Given Cake Box Holdings's P/E ratio has declined from 20.7 to 12.0 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

You might be able to find a better buy than Cake Box Holdings. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

