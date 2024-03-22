When does Caitlin Clark play next? How to watch Iowa's first-round March Madness game

Iowa star Caitlin Clark is tipping off in her final March Madness on Saturday.

Clark became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer among men or women earlier this month. Can she add an NCAA championship to her long list of accolades? Clark and Iowa begin their bid to return to the NCAA women's national championship game on Saturday as the No. 1 Hawkeyes take on No. 16 Holy Cross, which blew out UT Martin in the the First Four on Thursday. This is the first time Iowa has received a No. 1 seed in the tournament since 1992.

Clark opted to forgo her final year of college eligibility and declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft last month. She likely will be the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever.

Here's everything you need to know about the first-round matchup:

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates her 3-pointer against Nebraska.

BOLD PREDICTIONS: No Caitlin Clark in the Final Four NCAA Tournament?

OPINION: Caitlin Clark and Iowa get no favors in NCAA Tournament bracket despite No. 1 seed

What time does Iowa vs. Holy Cross start?

Tipoff is Saturday at 3 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

What TV channel is Iowa vs. Holy Cross on?

The first-round matchup between Iowa and Holy Cross will be shown nationally on ABC, with Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Stephanie White (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter) on the call.

How to live stream Iowa vs. Holy Cross?

The women's NCAA Tournament games can be streamed on Fubo and on ESPN+.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark plays in March Madness: How to watch Iowa's first game