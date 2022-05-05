Does BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does BlueScope Steel Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that BlueScope Steel had AU$705.0m in debt in December 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have AU$1.90b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of AU$1.20b.

A Look At BlueScope Steel's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that BlueScope Steel had liabilities of AU$3.53b falling due within a year, and liabilities of AU$1.71b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had AU$1.90b in cash and AU$1.84b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total AU$1.50b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded BlueScope Steel shares are worth a total of AU$8.99b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, BlueScope Steel boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Better yet, BlueScope Steel grew its EBIT by 361% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine BlueScope Steel's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While BlueScope Steel has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, BlueScope Steel produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 53% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While BlueScope Steel does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of AU$1.20b. And we liked the look of last year's 361% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think BlueScope Steel's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with BlueScope Steel (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

