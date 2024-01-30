What does the Blazers win tell us about what the Chicago Bulls need to do at the deadline?

The Chicago Bulls got a win vs. the lowly Portland Trail Blazers, but fans of the storied ball club should not get too excited about what is effectively fool’s gold. With the team in desperate need of a retool or maybe even more, the looming NBA trade deadline ought to be on all of our minds in the coming weeks before Feb. 8.

The surprising showing of wing Julian Phillips is one of several small bright spots emerging this season, but the Bulls’ front office has bigger fish to fry in the coming days. Will the team trade Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, or any of the other older players on the roster? Or will they stand pat?

The host of the “Chicago Bulls Central” podcast Haize broke down how Chicago got the win, but more importantly what it tells us about what the Bulls need to do before the deadline passes.

