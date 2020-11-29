When does Black Friday end? OLD

Cyber Monday takes place on 30 November and the last day to get great deals (The Independent )

Black Friday 2020 will soon be drawing to a close. But this doesn't mean an end to all of the deals.

The entire event officially ends on Monday 30, which is otherwise known as Cyber Monday, and it marks the final day of the sale.

This will be is your last chance to find – and buy – thousands of discounted which have seen up to 80 per cent off from reatilers such as Amazon, Argos, Currys PC World, John Lewis & Partners, Apple and more.

Cyber Monday has traditionally been the online-only day of the annual event, but this year the shopping weekend has been all been online, as shops have been closed across England due to the second lockdown fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow live: Latest Black Friday deals

The Black Friday event originally began as a one day event in America taking place the day after Thanksgiving, but quickly expanded to cover the entire weekend of discounts galore, with big-name brands slashing their prices.

This year’s event has been the longest sale on record, as Amazon kicked things off at the end of October, unveiling new deals everyday since (and still going).

We’ve already seen great deals on products such as Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy tablets, Kitchenaid food processors, Fenty Beauty bundles, Nespresso coffee machines, Grenson boots, LG TVs and Lego sets, so don’t miss out if you’ve had your eye on something.

Read more: The ultimate Black Friday deals guide

Cyber Monday is also your last chance to shop while saving money, and for bigger items such as TVs and furniture, it’s often the final opportunity to have your order delivered before Christmas, so we’d recommend setting your alarm for a final sweep of the shops.

Don’t forget to check back here either, and read our Black Friday guides, as our team will be handpicking the best bargains to bag, to help you navigate the sales with ease.

Story continues

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one for Christmas, you’re guaranteed to find something in the sales that will tick off your list without breaking the bank.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Read more on Black Friday 2020

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – There will be millions of deals, so check in here for our pick of the best

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals – For everything from TVs to laptops, and kettles to coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – With great deals on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homewares it will be a go-to for many

Best Argos Black Friday deals – Covering everything from kids to homewares and fitness to DIY

Best Apple Black Friday deals – The tech giant is notorious for not participating in Black Friday, so how can you find deals on Apple products? Find out in our guide

Best Black Friday tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Black Friday TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Black Friday laptop deals – There’s hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Struggling to choose which console to buy, or after a new controller or game? Here's our expert guide

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – Now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday fashion deals – Whether its a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to new season essentials

Best Black Friday beauty deals – Stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – Get your Christmas shopping done and dusted, with deals from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday mattress deals – Rest easy with big discounts for brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday furniture deals – There's no need to wait until the January sale to get a bargain sofa, wardrobe or armchair

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals - Read our IndyBest guide to all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals