Advertisement

What Does "The Black Dog" Mean? Decoding Taylor Swift's Latest Bonus Track

Mehera Bonner
·3 min read
taylor swift
Time to Decode Tay's Bonus Track, "The Black Dog"Instagram

Attention everyone who spiraled yesterday when Taylor didn't announce another Tortured Poets Department edition despite her site going down: the moment you've been waiting for has ARRIVED.

A Quick Refresher on Taylor Swift’s Complete Dating History and Exes

Photo credit: David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images
Photo credit: David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Does the Tom Hiddleston era really count at this point??? Help.

A Handy-Dandy Timeline of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship for Ya

Photo credit: Patrick Smith - Getty Images
Photo credit: Patrick Smith - Getty Images

Alexa, play “...Ready for It?”

Just Calculated Taylor Swift’s Net Worth and Now I’m Crying

Photo credit: Hector Vivas/TAS23 - Getty Images
Photo credit: Hector Vivas/TAS23 - Getty Images

Correction: screaming!

Taylor announced the final edition of Tortured Poets in Singapore with bonus track "The Black Dog," teasing the line "Old habits die screaming…”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

So, what does it mean? Apparently "the black dog" can be a metaphor for depression/sadness:

And Taylor announced it right before playing "Clean" and "Evermore," which fans note are about healing:

Oh, and there's also the meaning of "The Black Dog" in English folklore (which Swifties are leaning into for obvious reasons that may or not have to do with Joe Alwyn being English):

ICYMI, Taylor announced the track saying "If you wanna look at the main screen I want to show you something. So this is the final edition of The Tortured Poets Department, it's the final cover. And it's called The Black Dog Edition, there's an exclusive song on this edition called 'The Black Dog.' I cannot wait for you to hear it."

Taylor's other album variants are "The Manuscript," "The Bolter," and "The Albatross," and fans have also been busy analyzing them. And yes, the theories are definitely leaning Joe Alwyn. Oh, and there's the fact that Tay fully dressed as an Albatross at the Grammys, in case you want proof of just how next-level her easter eggs are getting!

You Might Also Like