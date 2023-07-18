When does 'Big Brother' start? What to know about 2023 premiere, 25th anniversary special

Big Brother Cast

Get ready! "Big Brother" is returning for Season 25 soon. But first, there'll be a 25th anniversary special.

The long-running reality series follows a group of people living together in a house rigged with cameras and microphones capturing their every move. At the end of each week, one person is voted out of the house, with the last remaining house guest receiving the grand prize of $750,000.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The next season of the popular CBS show returns with a completely new cast of candidates, along with host Julie Chen Moonves.

Here's what to know about "Big Brother" Season 25 and the 25th anniversary special.

When is the 'Big Brother' 25th anniversary special?

The anniversary special is scheduled to broadcast Wednesday, July 26 from 9-10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Showtime subscribers can watch it live and on-demand, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch on-demand the next day.

Hosted by Nischelle Turner of Entertainment Tonight, the special will feature archival footage and top highlights from 24 seasons of "Big Brother" as well as interviews with Chen Moonves and past winners.

When does 'Big Brother' Season 25 start?

The 25th season of "Big Brother" premieres on Wednesday, August 2, at 8 p.m. ET.

Where to watch 'Big Brother'

"Big Brother" airs on the CBS Television Network. It is also available to stream live and on-demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

You can also watch previous episodes of "Big Brother" on Netflix.

How many episodes will there be?

Viewers can expect weekly episodes on Sundays and Wednesdays 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET, and live episodes on Thursdays 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET.

While the exact number of episodes for season 25 has yet to be released, recent seasons spanned between 35-40 episodes.

'Big Brother' Season 25 cast

The show has not disclosed its cast yet, but noted all Season 25 contestants would be newcomers to the series.

Late start date amid writer's strike

Typically, "Big Brother" seasons start in June or early July, this year's August start date can be attributed to CBS planning for the writer's strike. According to the Hollywood Reporter, CBS pushed original content to later in the summer in case the Writers Guild of America strike disrupts production for scripted shows in the fall.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Big Brother' 2023: When does Season 25 start? What is it?