How Does Beyoncé’s ‘Alien Superstar’ Have 24 Writers? Here’s How, Diane Warren.

Madeline Roth
·8 min read
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty

Diane Warren woke up and chose violence on Monday when she took to Twitter and asked, “How can there be 24 writers on a song?” And though she accented her question with a conspicuous eye-roll emoji, she insisted in a follow-up tweet, “This isn’t meant as shade, I’m just curious.”

While Warren didn’t call out anyone by name, the Beyhive promptly began swarming her, presuming the legendary songwriter was referencing “Alien Superstar,” a standout track from Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance, which happens to have 24 credited writers.

The virtual assault on Warren was quick, stinging, and occasionally just plain mean, with some Beyoncé fans trying to offer “helpful” primers on the business of song samples, and others just outright bullying her. To her favor—or maybe to her detriment, depending on how you view Twitter spats—Warren tried to spar back, bragging that “that’s 23 more” writers than are credited on her songs, which she famously writes alone. But after the initial onslaught, she attempted to quell the madness, conceding in another tweet, “Ok, it’s prob samples that add up the ammount of writerrs.”

Of course, Warren—who’s penned hits for everyone from Celine Dion to Cher to Beyoncé herself—knows that. She’s not dumb; she knows how music law works and is well aware of the business of sampling and the creative process of collaboration, even if that’s not how she herself chooses to work. She was probably just feeling snarky and thought she’d attempt to prove a point, albeit a tiresome one.

And yet, the conversation surrounding “Alien Superstar” and the growing trend of committees of pop songwriters has persisted, with Renaissance collaborator The-Dream getting involved, and tons of people chiming in with their own opinions about the question at hand: How can there be 24 writers on a song?

Diane Warren Wants to Taste Oscar Gold. And Frankly, She Deserves It.

The simple answer is, yes, it’s because of samples. If you sample or interpolate multiple songs on a new recording, all of those original writers get credit, along with those who contribute to the new song. On an album like Renaissance—where Beyoncé uses a wealth of samples and interpolations to create lush soundscapes—there are a ton of credits at hand.

“It makes a lot more sense than people on social media are making it out to be. Beyoncé sampled three different songs, and with that, she has to include all of the songwriters from all three of those songs. That’s why there’s 24,” Brooklyn-based entertainment attorney Adam Freedman explains.

Let’s break down “Alien Superstar.” The intro to the track samples the 2008 song “Moonraker” by John Michael Holiday, who performs as Foremost Poets, while the outro is a spoken-word portion from the 1973 speech “Black Theater” by Barbara Ann Teer, a writer and teacher who founded Harlem’s Black National Theatre in the 1960s. Then, in the song itself, Beyoncé interpolates Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy” when she sings, “I’m too classy for this world, forever I’m that girl.” Those three samples add up to seven credited writers right there.

Beyoncé tapping a bevy of collaborators is nothing new; in fact, we had almost this exact conversation in 2016, when she released Lemonade. That album counted 72 total songwriters, plus Beyoncé, in its credits, spawning many a think piece about whether or not her work was diminished by enlisting so many accomplices.

In reality, though, this all has less to do with artistic integrity and much more to do with something admittedly way less sexy: intellectual property law. The roots for this can mostly be traced back to 1991, with two seminal (and very costly) court cases that changed how we define songwriting. That year, the Turtles triumphed in a sampling lawsuit against hip-hop duo De La Soul, who had to pay the band $1.7 million. Then, Biz Markie had to pay $250,000 in damages to Gilbert O’Sullivan in a separate suit later that year. Both cases made it clear that sampled acts held the power over samplers, and ultimately, the solution was that the writers of sampled songs had to be attributed as songwriters on the new compositions.

All of that said, the sheer number of people credited on “Alien Superstar” might not actually be for the best for all those involved. Karl Fowlkes, a New York-based entertainment and business attorney, says, “Music in the streaming world can be super lucrative, but when you start really divvying it out, it can get very small very quickly.”

Speaking about “Alien Superstar” specifically, Fowlkes explains, “There’s a lot of people with probably one percent publishing on this song. The bucket’s not that big. There’s still probably one or two main producers for this song, and you have to tell them, ‘Hey, I know you produced this record but you’re only going to get, say, 5 percent publishing.’” (Still, as Freedman points out, “Even two percent of a Beyoncé song that gets a billion streams will make me good money.”)

Fowlkes compared the “Alien Superstar” situation to Kendrick Lamar’s “Die Hard,” off the rapper’s recently released album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. That song boasted two samples and 14 credited writers, including one whom Fowlkes represents. “A lot of people would be like, ‘Please throw that song away because it’s going to be too complicated.’ But Beyoncé and Kendrick can do what they want,” he said, adding that it’s easier for marquee artists like them to deal with the legal headache of sampling. And because it is such a nuisance to use multiple samples on a single song, he doesn’t foresee it becoming a trend in the music world.

“In terms of samples leading to 24 songwriters, it doesn’t happen that much. That’s a bad business move because everyone gets less of the pie. I don’t think that’s a way we’re trending. I know there’s some data that says there are more songwriters per song now, but you’re talking about five or six or seven, not anything over 10,” he says. “Producers are probably depending on royalty for income, so imagine telling a producer who actually produced the majority of a record, but there’s two samples in it...it’s just not lucrative. It doesn’t make sense.”

All legal red tape aside, one could make the argument that Beyoncé’s propensity for sampling on Renaissance should actually be a point of celebration. An ode to Black and queer music history, Beyoncé uses the album to honor some of the artists responsible for that history—the liner notes include credits for legendary ball DJ MikeQ, ballroom pioneer Vjuan Allure, drag icons Kevin Aviance and Moi Renee, and more. And “Alien Superstar” is perhaps the most glaring example of that homage to ballroom culture: a bold, self-celebratory anthem that makes you think the more creative influences were involved, the better the music is for it.

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Gives the Dance-Floor Bops This Horrible Summer Needs

“Maybe she wanted to do right by them,” Freedman points out, adding that Beyoncé’s apparent pursuit of giving credit where credit is due is actually something of a rarity in the hip-hop world, where clearing samples is “treated a lot looser” than in other genres.

“I work mostly in hip-hop, and most artists would not have cleared everything beforehand and done it properly,” he says. “They would’ve waited until you found out and approached them. Like, Migos puts out an album, they haven’t paid the producers before it comes out. It’s always after.

“The main reason one would reach out to clear a song would be to negotiate a lower rate than what’s required,” Freedman explains, adding that Beyoncé likely got ahead of it “because she’s just such a big business, ultimately. I think Beyoncé did everything right and people are trying to turn it into a controversy.”

And while we don’t know about her specific contributions to “Alien Superstar” or any other track on Renaissance—such as whether she wrote entire verses or simply tweaked one word in the booth—Fowlkes says it’s foolish to question her writing credits on all the album’s tracks. “Beyoncé is the one performing the song all over the world. It’s her brand equity that even gives the publishing any value. So if she wrote half a lyric or 10 bars on it, she’s justified.”

Warren, for her part, did eventually have a change of heart about questioning “Alien Superstar’s” roster and the superstar at its center, tweeting, “Ok, I meant no disrespect to @Beyoncé who I’ve worked with and admire. I’m sorry for the misunderstanding.”

We have to imagine Bey doesn’t mind much; as she herself tells us on “Alien Superstar,” she remains “flying over bullshit.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity

    Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state's close-knit communities. “It's how you understand your place in Hawaii and your belonging,” said Ty P. Kāwika Tengan, a professor in the Departments of Ethnic Studies and Anthropology at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. "It tells all these stories about race, class and other things that are kind of implied by the school and the communities that you imagine go there.”

  • UPDATE 1-ASEAN to rethink peace plan if Myanmar executes more prisoners - chair

    The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be forced to reconsider a peace plan agreed with Myanmar if the country's military rulers conduct more executions of prisoners, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Wednesday. The 10-nation bloc had been pushing for Myanmar to adhere to a five-point peace "consensus" it agreed to last year and has condemned the recent execution of four democracy activists by the junta.

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen caught two touchdown passes each from quarterback Zach Collaros as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-38 in CFL action Saturday night to stay undefeated. Collaros had a superb game for Winnipeg (8-0) as he completed 22-of-30 passes for 270 yards. Marc Liegghio kicked two field goals and a single for the Bombers, who will look to keep their winning streak alive when they travel to Monteal to face the Alouettes next Thursday. Ka’Deem Car

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl