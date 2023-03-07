What does being a woman in 2023 mean? Sign up to our International Women’s Day panel event

Join The Independent’s panel event to mark International Women’s Day (The Independent )

To mark International Women’s Day 2023 The Independent is bringing together a stella, wide-ranging panel of women to discuss what being a women in 2023 really means.

Sadly it offers a chance to look back on a year when so much wrong has been done to women both here in the UK and across the world. You only have to think of the horrifying murders of women that have taken place here in the UK as well as violence inflicted on them but likes of former police officer David Carrick to be aware of how much more further we have to go as a society until women achieve any sense of equality to their male counterparts.

However, we will also be talking to our panellists about their accomplishments as women, how some of them have overcome being in male dominated environments and what positive change has taken place over the past 12 months.

We will finally look ahead to what the next 12 months are looking like for women, what is likely to change and what known challenges there are to overcome. Join us for this discussion for free on March 8.

The panel will include: