Does Bamboos Health Care Holdings Limited (HKG:2293) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Bamboos Health Care Holdings Limited's (HKG:2293) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Bamboos Health Care Holdings's P/E ratio is 10.47. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$10.47 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Bamboos Health Care Holdings:

P/E of 10.47 = HK$1.060 ÷ HK$0.101 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Bamboos Health Care Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Bamboos Health Care Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (13.0) in the healthcare industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Bamboos Health Care Holdings will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Bamboos Health Care Holdings's earnings per share grew by 6.9% in the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 31%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Bamboos Health Care Holdings's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of HK$117m, Bamboos Health Care Holdings has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 28% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Bamboos Health Care Holdings's P/E Ratio

Bamboos Health Care Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 10.5, which is above its market average of 9.3. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. Also positive, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow for investment in growth -- and the P/E indicates shareholders that will happen!

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Bamboos Health Care Holdings. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

