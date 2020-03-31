How Does B&C Speakers's (BIT:BEC) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, B&C Speakers (BIT:BEC) shares are down a considerable 34% in the last month. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 29% over that longer period.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does B&C Speakers's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 9.08 that sentiment around B&C Speakers isn't particularly high. The image below shows that B&C Speakers has a lower P/E than the average (13.8) P/E for companies in the consumer durables industry.

BIT:BEC Price Estimation Relative to Market March 31st 2020

B&C Speakers's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Notably, B&C Speakers grew EPS by a whopping 47% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 22%. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting B&C Speakers's P/E?

B&C Speakers's net debt is 12% of its market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On B&C Speakers's P/E Ratio

B&C Speakers's P/E is 9.1 which is below average (12.6) in the IT market. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about B&C Speakers over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 13.8 back then to 9.1 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

