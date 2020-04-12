Does Avensia's (STO:AVEN) Share Price Gain of 77% Match Its Business Performance?

Avensia AB (publ) (STO:AVEN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 25% in the last quarter. On the bright side the returns have been quite good over the last half decade. Its return of 77% has certainly bested the market return! While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 37% drop, in the last year.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Avensia achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 36% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 12% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

OM:AVEN Past and Future Earnings April 12th 2020

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Avensia, it has a TSR of 127% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 5.1% in the twelve months, Avensia shareholders did even worse, losing 36% (even including dividends) . Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 18% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Avensia better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Avensia that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SE exchanges.

