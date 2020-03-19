How Does Avanza Bank Holding's (STO:AZA) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Avanza Bank Holding (STO:AZA) shares are down a considerable 32% in the last month. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 11% in the last year.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

See our latest analysis for Avanza Bank Holding

Does Avanza Bank Holding Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 24.20 that there is some investor optimism about Avanza Bank Holding. The image below shows that Avanza Bank Holding has a higher P/E than the average (16.4) P/E for companies in the capital markets industry.

OM:AZA Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 19th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Avanza Bank Holding shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Story continues

Avanza Bank Holding increased earnings per share by a whopping 27% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 11%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Avanza Bank Holding's Balance Sheet

Avanza Bank Holding has net cash of kr3.0b. This is fairly high at 26% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Avanza Bank Holding's P/E Ratio

Avanza Bank Holding trades on a P/E ratio of 24.2, which is above its market average of 13.0. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average. Given Avanza Bank Holding's P/E ratio has declined from 35.5 to 24.2 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.