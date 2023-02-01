What Does Audioboom Group plc's (LON:BOOM) Share Price Indicate?

While Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£6.90 and falling to the lows of UK£3.69. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Audioboom Group's current trading price of UK£3.73 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Audioboom Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Audioboom Group Worth?

Good news, investors! Audioboom Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.34x is currently well-below the industry average of 22.23x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Audioboom Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Audioboom Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extreme expected decline in the top-line over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. Even with a larger decline in expenses, it seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Audioboom Group.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although BOOM is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to BOOM, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BOOM for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Audioboom Group at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Audioboom Group (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

