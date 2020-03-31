How Does Aubay Société Anonyme's (EPA:AUB) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Aubay Société Anonyme (EPA:AUB) shares are down a considerable 31% in the last month. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 37% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Aubay Société Anonyme's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Aubay Société Anonyme's P/E of 9.79 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Aubay Société Anonyme has a lower P/E than the average (12.4) in the it industry classification.

ENXTPA:AUB Price Estimation Relative to Market March 31st 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Aubay Société Anonyme shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Aubay Société Anonyme saw earnings per share decrease by 3.8% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 17% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Aubay Société Anonyme's P/E?

Since Aubay Société Anonyme holds net cash of €12m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Aubay Société Anonyme's P/E Ratio

Aubay Société Anonyme has a P/E of 9.8. That's below the average in the FR market, which is 13.1. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Aubay Société Anonyme over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 14.1 back then to 9.8 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

