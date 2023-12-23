What does 'atp' mean? It depends. Your guide to using the slang term.

There are so many slang terms to keep with these days. They are constantly shifting how we communicate online and offline, and each generation has their own vocabulary. You might use "charismatic" to describe your date, while others would say they have "rizz."

If you're not deeply engrossed in the internet lexicon, slang can be hard to understand – "iykyk." Even the most chronically online users may miss out on knowing every example and their unique definitions.

Some slang may have multiple meanings or usage, like "OP" or "tfw." Here's another, get to know what "atp" means and how to use it in your next conversation, or DM.

What does 'atp' mean?

"ATP" stands for "at this point." Broadly, the slang term is associated with something that is happening currently or a recent development. For instance, "atp" can describe your current feelings toward a situation, person or idea.

It can also stand for "answer the phone." This usage of "atp" is for when you cannot wait to inform someone about important news or something urgent. A simple text won't suffice so they have to "atp," or "answer the phone."

Beyond the online realm, "ATP" is an abbreviation for "adenosine triphosphate," or a "phosphorylated nucleotide," according to Merriam-Webster.

How to use 'atp'

Here's how to use "atp" in conversation:

"How did you date go last night?" "I thought it went well, but atp I'm not sure. He's been ghosting me all day."

"Girl, where are you? atp! I got some tea to spill."

"Do you know what you're doing for New Year's?" "I'm still trying to figure out my plans for next week atp."

