How Does ASOS's (LON:ASC) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the ASOS (LON:ASC) share price has dived 61% in the last thirty days. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 60% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does ASOS Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

ASOS's P/E of 44.16 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, ASOS has a much higher P/E than the average company (12.8) in the online retail industry.

AIM:ASC Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 20th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that ASOS shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

ASOS saw earnings per share decrease by 70% last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 8.0% annually. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

ASOS's Balance Sheet

ASOS has net debt worth just 6.3% of its market capitalization. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Verdict On ASOS's P/E Ratio

ASOS trades on a P/E ratio of 44.2, which is multiples above its market average of 11.2. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market. Given ASOS's P/E ratio has declined from 112.5 to 44.2 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

