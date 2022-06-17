What Does Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:ARCO) Share Price Indicate?

While Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$8.23 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$6.51. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Arcos Dorados Holdings' current trading price of US$6.92 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Arcos Dorados Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Arcos Dorados Holdings?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Arcos Dorados Holdings’s ratio of 14.82x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 17.29x, which means if you buy Arcos Dorados Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Arcos Dorados Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Arcos Dorados Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Arcos Dorados Holdings look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Arcos Dorados Holdings' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ARCO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ARCO? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ARCO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ARCO, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Arcos Dorados Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Arcos Dorados Holdings has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

