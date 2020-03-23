How Does ARB's (ASX:ARB) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, ARB (ASX:ARB) shares are down a considerable 43% in the last month. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 37% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does ARB Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 15.63 that there is some investor optimism about ARB. The image below shows that ARB has a higher P/E than the average (10.2) P/E for companies in the auto components industry.

ASX:ARB Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 23rd 2020

That means that the market expects ARB will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

ARB maintained roughly steady earnings over the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 3.3% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does ARB's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

The extra options and safety that comes with ARB's AU$6.6m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On ARB's P/E Ratio

ARB's P/E is 15.6 which is above average (12.6) in its market. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders think it will. Given ARB's P/E ratio has declined from 27.4 to 15.6 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than ARB. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

