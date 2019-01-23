Does Anderson Silva Consider Israel Adesanya His Clone?

Anderson Silva - UFC 234 prefight

Anderson Silva has long wanted to fight a clone of himself, but he meant that literally. He really does want to fight himself.

That obviously isn't going to happen any time soon. So what's the next best thing? I living, breathing opponent that mimics his style.

A lot of pundits have been saying that Silva's UFC 234 opponent, Israel Adesanya, is that living, breathing clone that Silva and the rest of us have wanted to see line up across from him in the Octagon.

Nobody knows Anderson Silva like Anderson Silva though, so what exactly does he think about Adesanya and the comparisons to him? Is Adesanya the younger better version of Silva?

Silva and Adesanya square off in the cage at UFC 234 on Feb. 10 in Mebourne, Australia. But first, listen in to what Silva had to say about the comparisons between them.