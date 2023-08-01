What Does American Woodmark Corporation's (NASDAQ:AMWD) Share Price Indicate?

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at American Woodmark’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In American Woodmark?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.39x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 17.11x, which means if you buy American Woodmark today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that American Woodmark should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that American Woodmark’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of American Woodmark look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 37% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for American Woodmark. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? AMWD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at AMWD? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AMWD, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for AMWD, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

