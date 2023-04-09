Does Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources' Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Alphamin Resources has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. In impressive fashion, Alphamin Resources' EPS grew from US$0.04 to US$0.079, over the previous 12 months. Year on year growth of 96% is certainly a sight to behold.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note Alphamin Resources achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 11% to US$391m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Alphamin Resources' balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Story continues

Are Alphamin Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Alphamin Resources in the previous 12 months. So it's definitely nice that company insider Brendon Jones bought US$52k worth of shares at an average price of around US$0.64. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Alphamin Resources.

It's reassuring that Alphamin Resources insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. Namely, Alphamin Resources has a very reasonable level of CEO pay. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Alphamin Resources with market caps between US$400m and US$1.6b is about US$1.5m.

Alphamin Resources' CEO took home a total compensation package of US$635k in the year prior to December 2021. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Alphamin Resources To Your Watchlist?

Alphamin Resources' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The company can also boast of insider buying, and reasonable remuneration for the CEO. The strong EPS growth suggests Alphamin Resources may be at an inflection point. If these have piqued your interest, then this stock surely warrants a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Alphamin Resources that we have uncovered.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Alphamin Resources isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here