Does Alexanderwerk (FRA:ALXA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Alexanderwerk (FRA:ALXA). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Alexanderwerk's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Alexanderwerk has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. In impressive fashion, Alexanderwerk's EPS grew from €1.17 to €2.09, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 79% year-on-year growth like that.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Alexanderwerk shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 19% to 29% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Alexanderwerk is no giant, with a market capitalisation of €53m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Alexanderwerk Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Alexanderwerk insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at €11m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 21% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add Alexanderwerk To Your Watchlist?

Alexanderwerk's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Alexanderwerk for a spot on your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Alexanderwerk has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

