Does Aldi Sell Any Coke Or Pepsi Products?

Customers seem to appreciate Aldi for the ways it does things a bit differently than its competitors. For instance, the store features a wide variety of private-label goods, which are brands manufactured exclusively for the chain. However, that doesn't mean shoppers can't find name-brand items on the shelves. This is especially true when it comes to one of the most popular names in soda, namely Coke, which can be found in Aldi locations across the nation.

As for Pepsi, the product doesn't appear on the grocer's website and searching for it on the online shopping portal returns zero hits. Aldi does offer Sprite, which is manufactured by Coca-Cola, but Pepsi products are conspicuously absent. There's no official explanation for why this is, but it's possible that Aldi has a deal with Coke that stops the store from selling products from competitors like Pepsi. Whatever the reason, shoppers must make do with Coke products or select soda from Aldi's private-label brand.

Aldi Prioritizes Customer Satisfaction

The vast majority of products found inside Aldi come from the chain's own private labels -- and for a very good reason. Store brands are less expensive than name-brands because they don't require the same marketing efforts, which can cost companies a lot of money. Aldi's overriding mission is to highlight its affordability, so it makes sense that the German retailer would offer less expensive versions of known products to its shoppers.

However, Aldi is also known for respecting the needs of its devoted customers, which is why it offers a smattering of the same big brands you see in other grocery chains. Brand loyalty among customers can be a real driving force when it comes to selecting grocery stores, and consumers are extremely loyal to Coca-Cola as a brand. Consider that the beverage brand ranked fifth among the companies with the most fervent followers, as reported by CNBC. By stocking Coca-Cola alongside its private-label soda brand, Aldi can meet the needs of more consumers.

How Does Aldi Soda Measure Up To Name Brands?

If you're an Aldi brand loyalist, you're probably already aware of Summit Cola. Aldi's response to Coca-Cola is claimed to be "as good as (some even say better than) national brands" per its website, but shopper opinions appear to be pretty mixed. On Reddit, most agree that Summit falls short of the lofty standards set by Coca-Cola products. "Regular Coke all the way," said one person, while another stated, "Summit sodas are very bubbly but lacking in flavor." Many agreed the Summit brand had more in common with RC Cola, another Coke competitor.

Some people had much stronger opinions of Summit, including one Aldi fan who found the brand downright disgusting, stating, "It was terrible! Most of it got poured down the drain." In case you feel similarly about Summit or any other Aldi-branded product, the store has your back. Simply invoke the Twice as Nice Guarantee and you'll receive your money back as well as a product of similar value. While it's unlikely that you can use Aldi's generous return policy to score a free pack of Coke, it's good to know that the chain provides lots of options.

