How Does AGCO's (NYSE:AGCO) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares are down a considerable 31% in the last month. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 39% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does AGCO's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 26.48 that there is some investor optimism about AGCO. The image below shows that AGCO has a higher P/E than the average (14.7) P/E for companies in the machinery industry.

NYSE:AGCO Price Estimation Relative to Market April 4th 2020

That means that the market expects AGCO will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

AGCO shrunk earnings per share by 55% over the last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 18% per year over the last five years. This might lead to muted expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does AGCO's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt is 28% of AGCO's market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Verdict On AGCO's P/E Ratio

AGCO's P/E is 26.5 which is above average (12.4) in its market. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits. Given AGCO's P/E ratio has declined from 38.2 to 26.5 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

