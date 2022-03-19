What does the aftermath of the pandemic look like for Chinese restaurants in York Region?

·3 min read

On March 17, 2020, Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in Ontario, ordering businesses — including bars and restaurants — to be closed. Two years after the onset of the pandemic, what has happened to the Chinese restaurants that bore the brunt of the outbreak?

"Our business has recovered about 60 to 70 per cent from the early days of the pandemic," said Zhengyu Fang, manager of Wuhan Noodle 1950, a restaurant located in Markham that suffered many cyber-attacks after Toronto confirmed its first case of COVID-19, with people calling to imply that his business was related to the virus.

It cannot be compared with pre-pandemic levels of business, because many employees in the buildings around Fang's restaurant haven’t returned to the office yet, but he is relieved that the business situation is gradually improving.

A more comforting phenomenon is that the proportion of non-Chinese customers in his restaurant is higher than before. "This shows that discrimination and hatred towards Chinese restaurants in the beginning of the pandemic were just temporary," Fang said.

In fact, soaring food bills have been Fang’s primary concern. “We have been operating at higher costs than ever before,” he said, hoping that food prices can be brought under control as soon as possible. With insufficient customer flow, he cannot afford to double the price tag on his dishes.

Fang isn’t alone in his experience. Tim Tang, who runs a number of Chinese restaurants in Markham and Richmond Hill, has seen business pick up as Ontario has phased out COVID-19 restrictions, but the renewed business comes with more than just joy — there have been troubles as well.

“With the improvement of business, a new problem has emerged: the shortage of labour,” Tang said, explaining that it has been particularly difficult for restaurants to hire staff, as many people prefer collecting government benefits at home rather than working outside since the pandemic began.

“We can only raise wages, coupled with the rising cost of raw material prices, leading to the increase in the cost of the entire food industry, which can only be passed on to consumers in the end,” Tang said. “This is a vicious circle.”

Such market chaos was confirmed by Catherine Hou, president of Chinese Cuisine and Hospitality Association of Canada.

“Many restaurants are poaching from each other by using high salaries to attract other waiters and waitress to work in their own restaurants,” Hou said. She believes this is not a long-term solution. “We hope to create wealth with hard-working hands, and we also hope that the government can support us with a policy of rewarding diligence and punishing laziness.”

The restaurant industry has gone through a hugely difficult time, but Walter Wang has no confidence in the quick arrival of a golden recovery period.

As the general manager of B&H Investment Management Inc., Wang manages a number of Chinese specialty restaurants, including Xiaolongkan Chinese Fondue and Zao Men Kan.

“Even if the restaurants are ready, what about diners?” Wang said. He is not sure if there will be increased consumption to make up for the lack of in-person dining and shopping during COVID-19 lockdowns; most of his restaurants are trendy and target young people, and yet the pandemic has forced many international students to stay in China and take online courses, which made him lose his main source of customers.

“You know some restaurants were permanently closed during the pandemic, not because of food or service issues, but because no matter how hard you try, the customers are gone.”

In the post-pandemic era, Wang feels that most restaurants owners will have to learn to live with the food delivery industry, although it might greatly reduce the amount of hotpots and buffets and reduce overall restaurant profits, as the delivery platforms charge a high commission fee.

COVID-19 has changed people's dining habits to a large extent, he said, and all they can do is adopt the market trends, cater to customers and wait for the economic wounds from the pandemic to slowly heal.

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Economist & Sun

