You've seen the three letters everywhere when it comes to fantasy football analysis: ADP.

And if you're a novice when it comes to fantasy, you might need it explained. Fear not! We're here to help you out.

What is ADP? It stands for Average Draft Position. It's an average of where each player is getting drafted by everyone.

And why is that important? Simple. It tells you the value of a player at the draft in a wisdom-of-the-crowds way. It'll help you when it comes to your draft! If a player you don't like has a high ADP -- say, 10.8, meaning the average place he's picked is between 10th and 11th overall -- you'll know that the player is being drafted too high.

The other way is true -- if it's a low ADP like 108.1, meaning he's getting taken later in a draft -- and you like that player, you'll know you might have to spend a higher pick to grab that player ... or that you can wait a little bit if that player drops.

Got it? Good!

This article originally appeared on For The Win: What does ADP mean in fantasy football? Here's the answer