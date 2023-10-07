Does ad-free Instagram mean the era of data harvesting is over?

Instagram

When Max Schrems asked Facebook to hand over all the data the company had on him, he was expecting a large file.

But the Austrian law student wasn’t prepared for the 1,200-page tome he received, detailing his every friend request, event invitation, message and poke on the social media site.

The disclosure more than a decade ago laid bare the scale of data harvesting undertaken by Facebook. The practice has allowed founder Mark Zuckerberg to target users with hyper-personalised ads, generating almost $115bn in advertising revenues last year alone in the process.

Zuckerberg has pioneered and perfected this method of making money on the internet, which has been dubbed “surveillance capitalism”. Companies hoover up huge amounts of data on people to predict what they will want to buy and when, sending them adverts for the products and services and scratch their itch.

Others such as Amazon, Google and now TikTok have also been major beneficiaries of this business model.

Yet could Zuckerberg now be the one to call time on data harvesting?

Meta is preparing to give European users ad-free access to Instagram, provided they fork out £11 each month. TikTok is also trialling an ad-free model outside the US.

The moves suggest tech firms could be embracing the subscription model, rather than advertising. The shift means that users will become customers, rather than data silos to be pumped for information.

The shift represents a growing unease over the sheer amount companies now know about people – and a tougher stance towards Big Tech from regulators.

“There’s a coming back up of the realisation that privacy is important – I think we started to forget that,” says Sandra Wachter, professor of technology and regulation at the Oxford Internet Institute.

Zuckerberg declared in 2010 that privacy was no longer a “social norm”, insisting that people were now happy to hand over their personal information.

“People have really gotten comfortable not only sharing more information and different kinds, but more openly and with more people,” the then-25-year-old tech prodigy said.

He was speaking at a time when 6-year-old Facebook was still something of a novelty that millions wanted to experiment with.

More recently, though, doubts have grown about sharing information online.

A survey by consumer group Which? in August found that almost 60pc of UK consumers do not trust social media companies. A similar number said they were worried about how their data is collected and used by businesses.

Consumer concerns about data privacy have been spurred by public outrages such as the Cambridge Analytica scandal and eerily targeted advertising campaigns.

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has perfected the method of ‘surveillance capitalism’ to make money out of the internet - JOSH EDELSON/AFP

Inevitably, darkening public sentiment has attracted regulatory interest. Earlier this year, Brussels handed Meta a record €1.2bn fine for violating data privacy rules after the company moved data on European users onto US servers.

In an even bigger blow, the EU’s top court this summer handed down a landmark ruling that threatens Meta’s ability to keep tracking users without their consent.

Facebook and Instagram users in Europe can now block Meta from hoovering up vast troves of their data, limiting the company to only targeting ads based on vague information such as age, location and gender.

Niamh Burns at Enders Analysis says: “Meta wouldn’t be doing this if regulators weren’t forcing their hand.”

Could this be the beginning of the end for surveillance capitalism?

Industry watchers are unconvinced. Meta, which made over $25bn from advertising in Europe last year, will naturally be reluctant to abandon this business model.

Meta’s actions are little more than an attempt to sidestep legal issues and appease regulators, experts say.

Luke Dixon, a partner at law firm Freeths, says Meta and its lawyers have been “quite clever” in offering an alternative business model that allows the company to circumvent the EU court ruling.

“They’re saying that either people consent to personalised advertising targeting them when they use our service, or they can still use it but they’re going to have to pay for it,” he says. “I think they found a potential path through.”

More tellingly, it is far from clear that consumers are ready to embrace subscriptions.

Some companies, such as Netflix and Disney, have been successful in converting viewers into paid subscribers. But the likes of Instagram and TikTok, whose platforms thrive off ephemeral user-generated content, will find it harder to charge for their services, not least during a cost-of-living crisis.

As Christine Runnegar, senior director of internet trust at the Internet Society, puts it: “Seriously, is viewing people’s pictures of food the same as streaming the Disney catalogue?

“There’s a really big difference because streaming services provide content to users and many of them actually develop their own movies and TV series, whereas social media receives content from users.”

Other attempts to put social media behind a paywall have fallen short. Elon Musk’s efforts to charge users on X, formerly known as Twitter, £11 for a blue tick have had limited success.

Meanwhile, Neeva, an ad-free, privacy-focused search engine that was once seen as a rival to Google, shut down in May.

Burns agrees that getting people to pay to see user-generated posts on services that have always been free is a “hard sell”.

She says: “Very few users would opt to pay for just an ad-free experience – certainly not enough to make an impact compared to that huge advertising revenue.”

Richard Windsor, a tech analyst, adds that Meta’s new subscription is simply too expensive and “looks deliberately priced to fail, creating a strong incentive for users in the EU to explicitly allow targeted advertising”.

Some privacy campaigners are concerned that Meta’s new product sets a dangerous precedent. It suggests that consumers must pay for their right to privacy.

Professor Wachter says: “There’s a question of whether it’s actually acceptable that you have to pay to have your privacy protected even though it’s a human right?”

She believes the tech giants risk creating a new digital divide between those who can afford to protect their privacy and those who cannot.

“What we shouldn’t do is equate people’s interest and wish to be private with their financial means to pay,” she says.

Runnegar puts it more bluntly: “Europeans should be outraged that a media service wants to charge them not to serve personalised ads.”

The debate over data harvesting comes as the rapid emergence of AI opens up new ways for tech firms to extract money from user data.

Meta's huge trove of user information gives it an edge in altering AI models to personalise adverts - JOSH EDELSON/AFP

With its enormous trove of user information, Meta is in prime position to train up AI models to further personalise adverts. The technology can also be used to help plan campaigns and predict audience behaviour.

Industry body Warc estimates that innovations in AI targeting will help drive Instagram’s global advertising revenue up by a quarter to $74bn in 2024.

The riches on offer suggest that the current cooling on personalised advertising may only be a lull. Data harvesting is likely here to stay – to the frustration of people like Professor Wachter.

“Nobody is like: ‘Why do you care about your right to property? Why do you care about your right not to be tortured?’,” she says. “Privacy is the only human right that we have to constantly defend.”

