Does ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

ACM Research's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, ACM Research has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, ACM Research's EPS soared from US$0.70 to US$1.08, in just one year. That's a impressive gain of 54%.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). ACM Research shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 12% to 15%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGM:ACMR Earnings and Revenue History July 4th 2020

Are ACM Research Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own ACM Research shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$190m. That equates to 16% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalizations between US$400m and US$1.6b, like ACM Research, the median CEO pay is around US$3.2m.

The ACM Research CEO received total compensation of just US$599k in the year to . That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add ACM Research To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that ACM Research has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. This may only be a fast rundown, but the takeaway for me is that ACM Research is worth keeping an eye on. Even so, be aware that ACM Research is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

