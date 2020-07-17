How Does 4imprint Group's (LON:FOUR) CEO Pay Compare With Company Performance?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and earn a $40 gift card!

Kevin Lyons-Tarr has been the CEO of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) since 2015, and this article will examine the executive's compensation with respect to the overall performance of the company. This analysis will also evaluate the appropriateness of CEO compensation when taking into account the earnings and shareholder returns of the company.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

See our latest analysis for 4imprint Group

How Does Total Compensation For Kevin Lyons-Tarr Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that 4imprint Group plc has a market capitalization of UK£655m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as UK£795k for the year to December 2019. That's just a smallish increase of 7.8% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at UK£388k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from UK£317m to UK£1.3b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was UK£1.3m. Accordingly, 4imprint Group pays its CEO under the industry median. What's more, Kevin Lyons-Tarr holds UK£6.1m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary UK£388k UK£360k 49% Other UK£407k UK£378k 51% Total Compensation UK£795k UK£738k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 42% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 58% is other remuneration. According to our research, 4imprint Group has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Story continues

A Look at 4imprint Group plc's Growth Numbers

4imprint Group plc's earnings per share (EPS) grew 20% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 17% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's a real positive to see this sort of revenue growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has 4imprint Group plc Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 61% over three years, 4imprint Group plc has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

As we noted earlier, 4imprint Group pays its CEO lower than the norm for similar-sized companies belonging to the same industry. Since earnings growth is heading in a positive direction; many would agree with our assessment that the pay is modest. Plus, we can't ignore the impressive shareholder returns, and won't be surprised if some shareholders were to reward such excellent all-around performance with a raise.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for 4imprint Group that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Switching gears from 4imprint Group, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.