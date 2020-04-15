How Does 3U Holding's (ETR:UUU) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

3U Holding (ETR:UUU) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 42% in the last month alone, although it is still down 15% over the last quarter. And the full year gain of 24% isn't too shabby, either!

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does 3U Holding Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

3U Holding's P/E of 11.27 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see 3U Holding has a lower P/E than the average (12.2) in the trade distributors industry classification.

XTRA:UUU Price Estimation Relative to Market April 15th 2020

3U Holding's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

In the last year, 3U Holding grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 111% gain was both fast and well deserved. Even better, EPS is up 85% per year over three years. So you might say it really deserves to have an above-average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

3U Holding's Balance Sheet

Since 3U Holding holds net cash of €2.8m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On 3U Holding's P/E Ratio

3U Holding's P/E is 11.3 which is below average (17.4) in the DE market. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about 3U Holding over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 7.9 back then to 11.3 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

But note: 3U Holding may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

