When does the transfer window open and close? Summer dates for Premier League and Europe with market underway

With the 2021/22 club season at an end, attention is already quickly turning to the summer transfer window.

It promises to be a busy one too, with plenty already happening before the window has even opened. Erling Haaland will be making the move to Manchester City, strengthening Pep Guardiola’s side yet further after they secured a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

Liverpool will be looking for more of the smart business that they have excelled in over the last few years, while Erik ten Hag will be expecting significant backing as he looks to fix Manchester United’s problems after a disastrous campaign. Paul Pogba is not a part of that rebuild, with a free transfer to Juventus seemingly on the cards.

Both north London clubs are likely to be busy too, with Tottenham already adding the experienced Ivan Perisic to their ranks.

The next few months will surely see Newcastle linked with the entirety of Europe and beyond, as they splash their riches in search of a quick charge up the Premier League table towards securing European football under Eddie Howe.

Away from the Premier League, Real Madrid will have to dust themselves down from the disappointment of missing out on Kylian Mbappe, while Robert Lewandowski tries to secure his move away from Bayern Munich.

When does the summer transfer window open?

The transfer window opened for Premier League clubs on Friday, June 10, though international deals, such as Haaland to City, will go through from July 1.

Across Europe, the transfer window for Ligue 1 clubs will also open on June 10, but in Spain, Germany and Italy, July 1 is the key date as clubs eye up their summer targets.

When does the summer transfer window close?

Save the date - September 1 will be transfer deadline day at the end of the summer window.

Premier League clubs will have until 11pm BST, while Italy and Germany have a 5pm local time deadline. Spain’s transfer window comes to an end at 10:59pm, an hour earlier than in France. Nothing’s ever easy.