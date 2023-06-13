What does $2.6M in cocaine look like? See what federal agents seized on sailboat in Keys

Federal agents say they found almost 170 pounds of cocaine on board a sailboat that was heading to port in Key West on Monday.

Agents with the U.S. Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection also arrested a person from Lithuania on the vessel, according to a statement released on Twitter from Walter Slosar, chief patrol agent for the Border Patrol’s Miami Sector.

Adam Hoffner, division chief for U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Miami operations, told the Miami Herald/FLKeysnews.com that the drugs were found while agents conducted an “inbound inspection” on the vessel.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies also had a hand in the operation, Hoffner said.

Slosar said the 167 pounds of cocaine have an estimated street value of $2.6 million.

It was not immediately clear if other people were on the vessel, or what else may have been confiscated. The find prompted an investigation that is “ongoing,” he said.