Dodie Heath, Broadway actress whisked to Hollywood by Vincente Minnelli for Brigadoon – obituary

Dodie Heath in 1959, promoting the David Niven screwball comedy Ask Any Girl - Alamy

Dodie Heath, who has died aged 96, was an actress who arrived in Hollywood in the 1950s by way of Broadway, where she sang in A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, the musical about immigrants in New York; on the opposite coast she went on to appear in such acclaimed films as Brigadoon and The Diary of Anne Frank.

She was born Rowena Dolores Heath on August 3 1926, in Seattle, Washington, to her inventor father Wilfred Paul Heath – who designed toys when the invention business faltered – and Alice (née Alexander). When she was just six months old, her father sent a photo of her to a goat milk company looking for a baby for an advertising campaign.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

She first trod the boards while studying performing arts at her home town university, and upon graduating she joined a touring company of South Pacific, as one of the ensigns. In 1951, she joined the Broadway production of A Tree Grows in Brooklyn.

She understudied Janet Blair in the short-lived comedy A Girl Can Tell (Royal Theatre, 1953), but left after catching the eye of film director Vincente Minnelli – there was unsubstantiated press gossip of a romance – who took her out to Hollywood and signed her up for Brigadoon, based on the hit Broadway musical about a village that appears every 100 years, and starring Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse. She played a local girl, Meg Brickie, though her part was drastically reduced from the one in the stage show (and, as with many of her roles, she was credited as “Dody Heath”).

She returned to Broadway as the lead in the comedy Oh Men! Oh Women! (1954), at the Henry Miller Theatre, before heading back to Hollywood. On screen in 1959 she received good notices for The Diary of Anne Frank, playing Miep Gies, the brave employee of Anne’s father Otto who helped to hide the Frank family.

Eddie Quillan (left) introduces Van Johnson (centre) to Dodie Heath in Brigadoon, 1954 - Moviepix

Despite her early promise, however, Dodie Heath’s movie career faltered, and she focused increasingly on television, with guest spots on series including The Twilight Zone, The Untouchables, Colt .45, Riverboat and three episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents.

Among a handful of later films, she joined Shirley MacLaine and David Niven in Ask Any Girl (1959), about a girl who goes to New York in search of a rich husband, and in 1964 she was with Jayne Mansfield in the German crime drama Dog Eat Dog, filmed in Yugoslavia, playing one of several unsavoury types looking to get their hands on a hoard of a million dollars stolen from a US-bound shipment.

In 1966 she was a blink-or-you-miss-her nun in the Billy Wilder black comedy The Fortune Cookie (1966) starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau. Then, after a cameo in the strange horror flick Welcome to Arrow Beach (1974, later re-edited and re-released as Tender Flesh), starring Laurence Harvey, suffering from the cancer that killed him not long after the film wrapped, Dodie Heath retired.

Dodie Heath with David Niven in Ask Any Girl, 1959 - Alamy

For many years, she was in a relationship with the circus owner John Ringling North, though the pair never married (he wrote a song for her, Dody, which was released in 1956).

In 1962 she married the agent-turned-producer Jack Cushingham in Rome. The pair lived in Bel Air, California, for years, until his death in 1985. She then married Richard Soames, a film financier who in the 1980s bankrolled Platoon, RoboCop and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994).

Story continues

The pair divorced in the early 2000s, after which Dodie Heath pursued interests in theatre production.

Dodie Heath, born August 3 1926, died June 24 2023

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.