A dodgy resting face is one of the pitfalls of midlife – so which one is yours?

Ben Affleck - Shutterstock

You may have seen that, at the weekend, Ben Affleck once again failed to pass the resting-face test. At various points during the Grammy Awards ceremony, where he was in the audience alongside his wife, J Lo, he looked bored, bored out of his mind, and bored and asleep with his eyes open.

Affleck is well known for struggling with his resting face (there are memes) and we have a lot of sympathy: bad resting face is an affliction that creeps up on people in midlife, when you can no longer drink everything on the table to keep your spirits up, your ­sciatica is killing you and the food (or was it the crisps you gorged on because the food took so long?) has made you feel like you’ve swallowed a brick.

Affleck’s expression reminded us a lot of how we have felt at weddings where there is no end in sight, or festivals when you’re sud­denly aware your att­empt at grooving to the music looks like your mum trying to get her circulation going.

Bad Resting Face can sneak up even on the most opt­i­mis­tic and young at heart – it def­initely will once you have hit 50 – and you want to be aware of some of the classic pitfalls.

What's your Resting Face?

I’d Rather Be Having A Root Canal

Ben Affleck - Getty Images

This is the Ben Affleck face. This is what happens when you are denied stimulants and have to make it through a celebrity loveathon. We all know root canal resting face in civilian life. For us, this is the resting face you get halfway through the three-day wedding when you discover that two people on your table are making speeches after dinner and just before the live band.

Don’t Test My Patience

Princess Anne - Getty Images

This is not an unfamiliar resting face among people in a hurry, but we think Princess Anne does it the best. Dominic Raab probably thinks his resting face is Don’t Test My Patience (worst case scenario) when his is more I Warned You.

I Warned You

Dominic Raab - James Manning/PA Wire

Dominic Raab’s resting face.

One Face All Day (no resting face)

Madonna's face was difficult to read at the 65th Grammy Awards - Getty Images

Madonna has cunningly avoided all possibility of being accused of bad resting face by ensuring her face is one expression fits all, including when she is asleep. Putin is up to the same trick.

I Sleep Soundly Because I’m Right

Liz Truss - Getty Images

This is one of those resting faces that people are liable to take against because the person with the righteous expression is usually not right and digging in. We noticed Liz Truss’s resting face (I’m very pleased with my performance and what you think is of no consequence) pretty early on, round about cheesegate.

I’m A Hugger

Meghan Markle’s resting face is either I’m A Hugger or I’m A Hugger And I’m Coming For You - Joe Giddens/PA Wire

I’m A Hugger can also look a little bit I’m A Novice Nun/Star Of The School Choir. What it boils down to is setting your face in a wide-eyed innocent smile and looking like there is not a thought in your head that isn’t sunny, selfless and sweet. Meghan Markle’s resting face is either I’m A Hugger or I’m A Hugger And I’m Coming For You.

I’m Concentrating But Not Angry

Rishi Sunak - Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Rishi Sunak has the resting face of someone who has been told that his resting face can look a bit “intense nerdy bloke” so he’s added a bright and curious undertone. We’re not sure it works.

The Stuff I Have To Suck Up In This Job

Michelle Obama was the queen of The Stuff I Have To Suck Up resting face - Getty Images

Michelle Obama was the queen of The Stuff I Have To Suck Up resting face, and we saw it at its best on the famous occasion when her husband, David Cameron and Helle Thorning-Schmidt took selfies at Nelson Mandela’s memorial.

Cherie Blair had a version of it. The Stuff I Have To Suck Up In This Marriage is not dissimilar and you see that resting face around the “I thought you said you were driving?” point of dinner parties.

I’ve Got A Hell Of A Lot On My Plate

Prince Harry - Samir Hussein/Wire Image

Lots of people cultivate this resting face for the same reason they speak very loudly on the telephone, but prizes must go to Gordon Ramsay and Prince Harry. Both GR and HW look as if they might have to punch a wall at some point during their incredibly busy day. Either that, or they could start laughing hysterically.

I’m Keeping My Head Down

Boris Johnson - Getty Images

This is Boris’s resting demeanour: slightly shifty and ready for a quick exit. Often he does appear to be literally keeping his head down but he doesn’t really want to be left alone. His resting face says “approach by all means, just don’t give me a hard time”.

I Have Every Little Thing Under Control

Fiona Bruce - Jeff Gilbert

Fiona Bruce’s predecessor on Question Time had an I’m Watching You resting face. Bruce’s resting face is friendly but poised, ready to strike. At no time are you quite sure what she’s thinking. It’s an excellent resting face for a BBC presenter and one of our personal favourites.

Do you have a dodgy resting face? Or a funny anecdote from when you've spotted one? Please let us know in the comments