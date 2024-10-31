When is the Dodgers World Series parade? All the info you need to know.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with the trophy after the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again World Series champions, and this one is doubly special for fans who want to celebrate with them in a parade.

That's because the last time they won was 2020, and there was no parade due to COVID-19.

This time? There will be a parade in the middle of the morning with the Dodgers in buses on Friday, November 1 in downtown Los Angeles, starting at Gloria Molina Grand Park near City Hall. It'll end at 5th and Flower.

Then, there will be a separate celebration at Dodger Stadium.

Got all that? Go enjoy, Dodgers fans. Congrats to your team for winning another title.

