Dodgers World Series leaves the hopes of a $1 million parlay on the Jets, but the bettor isn't flinching

So close to a million dollars, yet so far away.

That has to be the feeling of one FanDuel bettor in the aftermath of the Los Angeles Dodgers clinching the World Series over the New York Yankees Wednesday night.

LA's win was the latest and fourth leg to hit in Brandon Lichtenstein's five-leg multi-sport championship parlay. After also nailing titles by the UConn men's basketball team, the Boston Celtics and Florida Panthers, the parlay is now just one leg short of turning his original $51.62 bet into $1,000,073.49.

There's only one problem. That last leg is a New York Jets Super Bowl.

DODGERS WORLD SERIES ✅



JUST NEED A JETS SUPER BOWL TO WIN A MILLION DOLLARS 🤯



(IG: brandonlichtenstein @fdsportsbook) pic.twitter.com/9JsXyrhafm — br_betting (@br_betting) October 31, 2024

Considering the Jets are just 2-6 at the halfway mark of the NFL season, they seem incredibly unlikely to win a championship. They'll be lucky to even make the playoffs. Which is why FanDuel's cash-out offer isn't quite what you might imagine for a $1 million parlay just one leg short of hitting. It's $4,721.65.

But Lichtenstein isn't flinching. He plans to hang on to the ticket a little longer. "No shot," he told BetFTW about cashing out. "Jets about to go on a run. Y’all will see."

It's a bold strategy, though it could work out in the short-term. The Jets are 1.5-point favorites for Thursday night's game against the Houston Texans, with games against the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts to follow.

Lichtenstein might not get $1 million, but he can potentially get a better cash-out if the Jets can string together some wins.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Dodgers World Series leaves the hopes of a $1 million parlay on the Jets, but the bettor isn't flinching