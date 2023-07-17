Dodgers' win streak ends at six with extra-inning loss to the Mets

Luis Guillorme of the Mets reacts after his walk-off RBI double in the 10th inning against the Dodgers. All second baseman Mookie Betts can do is watch. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

After waiting all day to begin the game, it took until the 10th inning Sunday for it to finally end.

With the Dodgers and New York Mets tied in a series finale delayed almost four hours by rain at Citi Field, Mets pinch-hitter Luis Guillorme squared around to bunt twice to lead off the bottom of the 10th, but took two strikes.

On the third pitch, with the Dodgers infield still playing in, Guillorme swung.

The result: A walk-off double that snuck between Freddie Freeman and the first-base line to give the Mets a 2-1 walk-off win. The loss ended the Dodgers' winning streak at six games.

The Mets scored first Sunday, loading the bases in the fifth against Dodgers rookie Bobby Miller before knocking him out of the game on a run-scoring fielder’s choice.

Miller had a chance to turn a potential inning-ending double play on a comebacker by Brandon Nimmo, but bobbled the ball on a high hop and settled for only one out at first.

For seven innings, the Dodgers couldn’t do anything against Max Scherzer, managing just one hit and three walks.

Once Scherzer departed in the eighth, however, the Dodgers mounted a rally, putting two aboard against reliever Trevor Gott before tying the score on a Mookie Betts single — his seventh hit and third RBI of the series.

The Dodgers stranded a two-out double from Chris Taylor in the ninth, then automatic runner James Outman at third in the 10th, setting up Guillorme’s game-winning hit against reliever Nick Robertson.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.