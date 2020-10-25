Dodgers vs. Rays Game 5 lineups: Cody Bellinger returns to center field

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger hits a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning of Game 1 of the World Series. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Cody Bellinger will be back in center field for Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday after back tightness kept him from playing in the field in Game 4.

Bellinger woke up Saturday morning with back tightness. He received treatment and was in the Dodgers’ original lineup as the center fielder, but the back was an issue when he threw and moved around. As a result, the Dodgers changed their lineup, moving Bellinger to designated hitter and AJ Pollock from DH to center field.

The switch led to a what-if scenario hours later, when a comedy of errors cost the Dodgers in the ninth inning: What if Bellinger, not Chris Taylor, was in center field for Brett Phillips’ single?

Taylor was in center field after Joc Pederson entered the game to pinch-hit for Pollock and stayed in the game as the left fielder. Taylor, consequently, shifted over. Phillips’ ball bounced off his club to set off one of the wildest finishes in World Series history.

The rest of the Dodgers’ Game 5 lineup against Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow doesn’t contain any surprises. Austin Barnes will catch Clayton Kershaw, moving Will Smith to DH. Pederson will start in left field. Taylor will start at second base.

The pitching matchup will be a repeat of Game 1. Kershaw allowed one run on two hits in six innings in the Dodgers’ win. Glasnow gave up six runs, walked six, and struck out eight in 4 1/3 innings.

Dodgers lineup

Mookie Betts RF

Corey Seager SS

Justin Turner 3B

Max Muncy 1B

Will Smith DH

Cody Bellinger CF

Chris Taylor 2B

Joc Pederson LF

Austin Barnes C

Clayton Kershaw LHP

Rays lineup

Yandy Díaz 1B

Randy Arozarena DH

Brandon Lowe 2B

Manuel Margot LF

Hunter Renfroe RF

Joey Wendle 3B

Willy Adames SS

Kevin Kiermaier CF

Mike Zunino C

Tyler Glasnow RHP







This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.