Dodgers vs. Mets live updates: NLCS Game 6 time, lineups, MLB playoffs TV channel

LOS ANGELES — The National League Championship Series is back in Los Angeles for Game 6 between the New York Mets and the Dodgers.

New York’s offense erupted with its season on the line with a 12-6 rout in Game 5 to send the series back to the West Coast. Now, the Mets will try to force a winner-take-all Game 7 while the Dodgers will try to clinch their spot in the World Series for the fourth time in eight seasons.

For the Mets, Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA) takes the mound Sunday hoping to extend the series. The 32-year-old lefty has been dominant this postseason, and he shut down Los Angeles in the Game 2 victory last week. Meanwhile the Dodgers will go with another bullpen game, this time hoping it produces different results than when it was deployed in Game 2. Starting the game will be Michael Kopech, who is yet to surrender a run in five October appearances.

One side of the World Series is already filled out with the New York Yankees representing the American League. Now, the Bronx Bombers wait and see if they’ll head to Los Angeles for Game 1 of the Fall Classic on Friday, or if they’ll wait to see if they host the World Series opener in a postseason Subway Series.

Follow along for updates from Sunday's game:

Mookie Betts is 8-for-22 with two homers and eight RBI in the NLCS.

Dodgers vs Mets Game 6 time

First pitch on Sunday is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.

Location: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Date: Sunday, Oct. 20

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Dodgers vs. Mets Game 6 TV channel

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dodgers vs Mets Game 6 score: NLCS time, lineups, TV channel, updates