Dodgers' vaunted bats come back to sea level in loss to Rockies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Harris
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Dodgers
    Los Angeles Dodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Colorado Rockies
    Colorado Rockies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Rockies&#39; Connor Joe follows the flight of his home run as Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes looks on April 9, 2022.
The Rockies' Connor Joe watches his go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning as Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, back, looks on Saturday night. Colorado won 3-2. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

The Dodgers’ patchwork pitching plan Saturday night was fraught but functional.

In a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, it was their lineup that fell flat on the season’s second day.

In their lowest-scoring performance in Denver since July 2019, the Dodgers tallied just seven hits and no walks. For the first seven innings, they were silenced by Rockies starter Germán Márquez. Then in the eighth, they missed a prime opportunity, scratching across a game-tying run but leaving the bases loaded.

That allowed the Rockies to go on and win, with Connor Joe’s go-ahead home run off Blake Treinen in the bottom of the eighth proving to be the difference in front of a sold-out crowd of 48,087.

“We had a chance to win,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

In the top of the eighth inning, however, they squandered their best chance to take control.

Trailing 2-1, they got a rally going after a line-drive single from Gavin Lux and bloop base hit from Austin Barnes. In the next at-bat, Mookie Betts sent a weak fly ball into shallow center field, but it dropped between three Rockies to score Lux with the tying run.

Chants of “Fred-die!” from a heavy contingent of Dodgers fans then filled the ballpark as the team’s new star, Freddie Freeman, walked to the plate. He struck a fly ball to the deepest part of the ballpark, but watched it die right in front of the 415-foot marker in straightaway center field.

“I thought Freddie clipped [it],” Roberts said. “Just didn’t get enough of it.”

The Dodgers&#39; Mookie Betts tosses his bat after connecting for an RBI single in the eighth inning April 9, 2022.
The Dodgers' Mookie Betts tosses his bat, but his weak fly ball fell in for an RBI single in the eighth inning. L.A. missed a chance for a big inning, though. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Instead, the Dodgers were left second-guessing a baserunning decision. Freeman’s drive was deep enough that Barnes could have tagged at second base and advanced to third — where he likely would have scored on Trea Turner’s infield single in the next at-bat.

Barnes stayed put though, unsure if the ball was going to bounce off the wall and electing to play it safe with only one out.

“With one out, by the book, you don’t, because you’re already in scoring position,” Roberts said when asked if the baserunners should have advanced. “But certainly on a ball that’s that far out, it wouldn’t have been a bad play.”

While Turner’s infield single loaded the bases, Max Muncy left all three stranded with a fly out.

In the bottom half of the inning, Treinen left a two-out, two-strike cutter over the heart of the plate that Joe clobbered 444 feet to give the Rockies a 3-2 lead.

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen, front, reacts after giving up a solo home run.
Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen, front, reacts after giving up a go-ahead solo home run to the Rockies' Connor Joe in the eighth inning. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

“It’s not a bad pitch to throw if it’s executed,” Treinen said.

“But that was pretty flat, middle-middle. Definitely better pitches to throw in that situation.”

Rockies closer Daniel Bard struck out Justin Turner, Edwin Ríos and Cody Bellinger in the ninth for the save.

The result overshadowed an encouraging, if not awe-inspiring performance from the Dodgers’ pitching staff. Tony Gonsolin labored through three innings but gave up only one run.

Newly signed bulk reliever Tyler Anderson then piggybacked for four more innings, also surrendering only one run.

“We put ourselves in a good spot to prevent runs tonight,” Roberts said.

Scoring them, however, was a different story.

The Dodgers altered their lineup — Chris Taylor sat against the right-handed Márquez in favor of designated hitter Ríos, and Barnes replaced Will Smith behind home plate — but managed only one run in the first seven innings, on a home run by Barnes in the third.

Aside from that, Márquez kept them quiet. Utilizing a five-pitch mix headlined by an upper-90s fastball and swing-and-miss slider, the right-hander struck out five in seven innings and didn’t issue a walk.

And after Barnes’ home run, he retired 14 of the final 15 Dodgers he faced.

“We really didn’t get too many good swings off him,” Roberts said.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin works against the Colorado Rockies.
Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin gave up one run in three innings. He yielded five hits, struck out three and walked one. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

The Dodgers were punished for a couple of defensive miscues as well.

In the first inning, Betts fielded a Ryan McMahon single in right field and delivered an almost perfect throw to the plate as Kris Bryant tried racing home from second.

The one-hopper hit Barnes in the mitt, but then came free when he and Bryant collided.

The Rockies retook the lead in the sixth after second baseman Muncy bobbled a potential double-play ball. That allowed C.J. Cron to reach second, before he advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a bloop single by Joe.

Despite all that, the Dodgers still were in it late — and seemed to be on the verge of an offensive outburst in the eighth, similar to the five-run fourth inning that lifted them to a win on opening day.

This time, however, their star-studded offense failed to shine.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Why does the most skilled hockey league have a problem with skill?

    The fallout from the Trevor Zegras-Jay Beagle-Tyson Nash debacle has reignited the debate over what the NHL prioritizes as it seeks to grow the game. The league is filled with stars of skill never seen before but an old-school mentality and the unwritten rules still hold a lot of weight.&nbsp;

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Sidney Crosby sucker-punches Capitals forward Nic Dowd

    There's something about playing the Capitals that brings the fire out of Sidney Crosby.

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Roller-coaster win a sign of things to come for 'human' Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.