Dodgers utility man Tommy Edman agrees to 5-year, $74 million extension

Tommy Edman is exactly the kind of player the Dodgers value most. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Tommy Edman had a good first year with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team is making sure it gets a few more.

The super-utility man has agreed to a five-year, $74 million contract extension with a sixth-year club option, the Dodgers announced Friday. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the deal includes a $17 million signing bonus and deferred money.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed on a contract extension with IF/OF Tommy Edman for five years for $74M through the 2029 season with a club option for the 2030 season. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 29, 2024

Edman was previously set to hit free agency after 2025. He now joins Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell and Will Smith as Dodgers players under contract through 2029.

The structure is similar to the Dodgers' other significant deal of the offseason (so far), as Snell's five-year, $182 million deal also included a significant signing bonus and deferred money. That setup helps the Dodgers when it comes to CBT calculations, with little cost to the player thanks to the up-front money.

Edman landed with the Dodgers at this year's trade deadline, joining the club in a three-team trade that also saw reliever Michael Kopech go to Los Angeles. The trade wound up vital for the Dodgers' playoff run, with Kopech quickly becoming one of the team's high-leverage bullpen arms and Edman winning NLCS MVP honors while providing both flexibility and highlight plays on defense.

Tommy Edman was made for the Dodgers

Edman is the rare player who can provide above-average fielding at shortstop, center field and second base, playing the former two during the Dodgers' World Series run. The Dodgers are a team that prioritizes positional flexibility, and Edman gives them that at three premium defensive positions.

He also gives them a strong bat, with a catch. Edman is a switch-hitter who clearly has a better side, hitting .181/.256/.267 against right-handed pitchers and .412/.417/.882 against left-handed pitchers. He can also catch fire at times, such as when he hit .407/.393/.630 in the NLCS against the New York Mets.

Shortstop in particular has been a problem position for the Dodgers since Trea Turner left in free agency, so much so that they tried Mookie Betts at the position this year. Center field isn't a strength either, with a platoon of Andy Pages and James Outman looming for 2025. Edman figures to see plenty of time at both in 2025.

Locking down that kind of piece for the next five years is significant for the Dodgers, who entered the offseason with a lengthy to-do list despite holding the Commissioner's Trophy. Extending Edman was one item, as was getting a starting pitcher such as Snell.

Still remaining are another starting pitcher (the Dodgers truly cannot have enough), a corner outfielder (think Juan Soto or Teoscar Hernández) and perhaps a bullpen arm or two (Blake Treinen is a free agent). That's all to say the team which has already spent $256 million this offseason is nowhere close to finished.