Dodgers' Trevor Bauer reinstated after MLB suspension reduced from 324 to 194 games

Trevor Bauer is cleared to pitch in MLB again. The question is if the Dodgers, or any other team, want to put him on the mound. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Trevor Bauer has been reinstated after an arbitrator reduced his suspension from 324 games to 194 games, MLB announced Thursday.

It has been more than two years since Bauer last appeared on an MLB mound, having been placed on paid administrative leave on July 2, 2021 after a woman accused him of choking her to unconsciousness and assaulting her during a sexual encounter earlier that year. Two more accusers have since come forward.

Bauer has denied the allegations, calling all encounters with the women consensual and aggressively pursuing legal action against them and news outlets he has accused of defaming him. No criminal charges have been filed against him.

That administrative leave eventually led to the unprecedented suspension of two full years' worth of games in April this year, without credit for time served for his paid leave. It appears the arbitrator opted to count that leave as part of the suspension, while docking Bauer $50 million worth of pay in 2023 to cover the amount he was paid while sidelined.

Even with the reduction, the punishment remains the longest suspension ever received by an active MLB player for sexual assault or domestic violence.

MLB's full statement on Trevor Bauer decision

“Today, the neutral arbitrator selected by MLB and the MLBPA affirmed that Trevor Bauer violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

“After an exhaustive review of the available evidence the neutral arbitrator upheld an unpaid suspension of 194 games. As part of the decision, the arbitrator reinstated Mr. Bauer effectively immediately, with a loss of pay covering the 144 games he was suspended during the 2022 season. In addition, the arbitrator docked Bauer’s salary for the first 50 games of the 2023 season (i.e., the period covering March 30, 2023 to May 23, 2023). While we believe a longer suspension was warranted, MLB will abide by the neutral arbitrator’s decision, which upholds baseball’s longest-ever active player suspension for sexual assault or domestic violence.