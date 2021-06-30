Report: Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer accused of assault against woman in Los Angeles

Trevor Bauer is the National League's reigning Cy Young Award winner, and among the most controversial players in MLB. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is under investigation for assault after a woman claimed he assaulted her earlier this year, according to TMZ.

The alleged victim was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Pasadena police department is reportedly investigating the claim, with Bauer cooperating with authorities.

Marc Garelick, the attorney representing the woman, told TMZ his client had obtained protection via the Domestic Violence Prevention Act. From TMZ:

"The order is a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer where [the alleged victim] suffered severe physical and emotional pain."

The attorney continued ... saying he expects criminal charges to ultimately be filed against the MLB All-Star.

"Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible. We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client’s allegations and case seriously."

Per TMZ, Bauer has maintained the encounter with the woman was consensual, rough sex with someone he met online. TMZ reports the pair had two encounters.

Trevor Bauer is among the most controversial players in MLB

Bauer, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, joined the Dodgers in free agency last offseason on an unusually structured three-year, $102 million deal. The deal rewarded Bauer for a career defined as much by its controversy as its success, a dynamic that has more than continued in Los Angeles.

Known as a brash and combative personality, Bauer has been repeatedly criticized for his behavior on social media, most notably for an incident in which he and his supporters harassed a female college student off Twitter for criticizing him on the platform. He is among the most politically outspoken players in baseball, known for supporting President Donald Trump, criticizing the media and denying climate change.

Story continues

Recently, Bauer has also become a poster boy of the ongoing illegal pitching substance battle in MLB.

Until 2018, Bauer had posted mostly mediocre results while decrying the use of sticky substances in the league, most notably by the Houston Astros. His stock started rising that year, though, as did the spin rates on his pitches, the calling card of using such substances.

Bauer saw a career year in 2018, posting a 2.21 ERA in 175.1 innings with 221 strikeouts. After a rocky 2019, he won the Cy Young Award in 2020 with a 1.73 ERA in 11 starts. That success continued into 2021, in which he has a 2.59 ERA in a league-leading 107.2 innings.

That success has been called into question, however, as baseballs used in one of his starts at the beginning of the season were confiscated due to evidence of sticky substances. Spin rates on his pitches have also decreased significantly since MLB announced a crackdown on using such substances, indicating he has ceased using the substances.

More from Yahoo Sports: