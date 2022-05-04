Dodgers top Rodón, Giants 3-1 in rivalry series opener

  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, right, hits a two RBI single as San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, left, and catcher Joey Bart, second from left, watch along with home plate umpire Dan Merzel during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    1/6

    Giants Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, right, hits a two RBI single as San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, left, and catcher Joey Bart, second from left, watch along with home plate umpire Dan Merzel during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    2/6

    Giants Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, center, and Cody Bellinger, right, congratulate each other after they scored on a single by Chris Taylor as Hanser Alberto celebrates during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    3/6

    Giants Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, center, and Cody Bellinger, right, congratulate each other after they scored on a single by Chris Taylor as Hanser Alberto celebrates during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    4/6

    Giants Dodgers Baseball

    San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater makes a catch on a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    5/6

    Giants Dodgers Baseball

    San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater makes a catch on a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott, left, and running back Cam Akers take pictures of each other with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a visit by members of the Rams prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    6/6

    Giants Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott, left, and running back Cam Akers take pictures of each other with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a visit by members of the Rams prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, right, hits a two RBI single as San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, left, and catcher Joey Bart, second from left, watch along with home plate umpire Dan Merzel during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, center, and Cody Bellinger, right, congratulate each other after they scored on a single by Chris Taylor as Hanser Alberto celebrates during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater makes a catch on a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott, left, and running back Cam Akers take pictures of each other with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a visit by members of the Rams prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GREG BEACHAM
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Francisco Giants
    San Francisco Giants
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Dodgers
    Los Angeles Dodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Wilmer Flores
    Wilmer Flores
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Hanser Alberto
    Hanser Alberto
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor had an early two-run single, Julio Urías pitched six scoreless innings of four-hit ball, and the Los Angeles Dodgers opened their annual rivalry series against the San Francisco Giants with a 3-1 victory Tuesday night.

Hanser Alberto doubled and scored in the eighth inning for Los Angeles, which won for the third time in four games despite a hair-raising ninth. Craig Kimbrel walked Wilmer Flores and gave up a two-out bunt single to Luis González before getting Luke Williams to ground into a forceout, earning his fifth save.

Carlos Rodón pitched six innings of three-hit ball, but took his first loss for the Giants in the first of 19 much-anticipated meetings between the California archrivals this season.

They'll have to be tremendously entertaining to top last season's series, which was among the best in the 133-season history of this bicoastal rivalry.

These powerhouses won a combined 213 games last season, with the 107-win Giants going 10-9 against LA — and ending the 106-win Dodgers' eight-year reign in the NL West by that one victory. Los Angeles then edged San Francisco in a thrilling five-game Division Series, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts could tell his team was drained by that effort before its NLCS loss to Atlanta.

Urías (2-1) largely cruised through this start, but was pulled after just 65 pitches. The 2020 World Series star issued no walks after walking eight in his first four starts.

Rodón (3-1) allowed just three total runs in his first four starts for the Giants, but Los Angeles got him in trouble during a 27-pitch second inning in which the left-hander walked two and threw a wild pitch before Taylor's single to right-center.

Rodón otherwise allowed only doubles by Taylor and Trea Turner in his six innings. Turner went 1 for 3 with that 112-mph drive in his first career meeting with Rodón, his buddy and former teammate at North Carolina State.

San Francisco broke through in the seventh when Flores reached on third baseman Justin Turner's terrible throw, advanced on a groundout and scored on pinch-hitter González's sacrifice fly to left. Alex Vesia ended the rally by striking out Williams.

Los Angeles added a run in the eighth when Alberto doubled, advanced on Mookie Betts' single and scored on José Álvarez's wild pitch.

HONEYMOON OVER

Joc Pederson was heavily booed before he struck out as a pinch-hitter in his first visit to Dodger Stadium with the Giants. The longtime Dodgers outfielder got a warmer reception when he returned with the Cubs and Braves last season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: OF LaMonte Wade Jr. is “physically ready to come off the injured list,” manager Gabe Kapler said. The team is waiting until Wade's knee is sturdy enough to play nine innings. He could be activated Wednesday. ... OF Mike Yastrzemski could return from the COVID-19 list Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Roberts declined to reveal his starter for Wednesday's game before the series opener, admitting to a little gamesmanship. LA will face former teammate Alex Wood (2-1, 4.19 ERA), who's coming off his worst start of the season against Washington.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June to take over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during a three-year rebuilding effort. The veteran coach previously led Florida to the Atlantic Division title in 2016, Vegas to the Pacific Division title and the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, and guided Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world championships last year. Gallant has c

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah did his part Tuesday to keep the hottest team in the major leagues in check. The Toronto bullpen didn't come close to matching his effort. With Manoah lasting six innings, the New York Yankees feasted on the Blue Jays' relievers in a six-run seventh while taking advantage of sloppy defence and questionable umpire calls in a 9-1 rout at Rogers Centre. "When you play close games and you're not really swinging the bats, you've got to make all the plays and we

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs 1st-round schedule and where to watch

    The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs are here and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app. Dates and times are subject to change. The full broadcast schedule and where you can watch each game of the first round, is below: EASTERN CONFERENCE Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (TOR leads 1-0) Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 0 Game 2: Lightning @ Maple Leafs — Wednesday, May 4 (7:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca) Game 3: Maple Leafs @ Li

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn