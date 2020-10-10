Dodgers to host drive-in viewing parties so fans can watch NLCS in parking lot

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host fans at Dodger Stadium in 2020 after all ... kinda. The team announced Friday it will host drive-in viewing parties in the Dodger Stadium parking lot for fans who want to experience a postseason game with other Dodgers fans.

For $75, fans can drive into Dodger Stadium Parking Lots 2/3. There will be multiple 60-foot screens broadcasting the game. The team will pipe in the radio broadcast.

The event will be treated as if it’s a drive-in movie. Because of that, fans will not be allowed to leave their cars unless they have to use the bathroom. Any fan who uses the bathroom must adhere to social-distancing policies and wear face coverings.

Concessions will not be available at the viewing party, but fans are encouraged to bring food and drink to enjoy in their cars. The Dodgers will not allow fans to bring alcohol to the event, however.

Premium and season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to buy tickets to the drive-in viewing party. At 7 p.m. PT on Friday, tickets will be made available to the general public. The Dodgers will open the parking lots an hour before each game.

Dodgers will play Braves in Texas

Dodgers fans who actually want to watch their favorite team in person have an alternative option: Fly to Texas. The Dodgers and Atlanta Braves will play the NLCS at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Fans will be allowed to attend those games, though limited tickets are being sold. Globe Life Field is expected to be at 28 percent capacity for the NLCS, which amounts to roughly 11,500 fans at each game.

Fans will be expected to follow social-distancing guidelines and wear face coverings at the NLCS.

Dodgers fans who miss out on that experience have yet another shot to see the Dodgers in person in 2020. MLB is also planning to have fans at the World Series, which will also be held at Globe Life Field.

