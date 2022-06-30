Dodgers takeaways: Despite June swoon, Dave Roberts isn't mixing up lineup ... yet

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Harris
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Dodgers
    Los Angeles Dodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Max Muncy
    Max Muncy
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Justin Turner
    Justin Turner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gavin Lux
    Gavin Lux
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Dodgers' Max Muncy (13) watches the flight of a solo home run ball hit off Colorado pitcher Kyle Freehand on June 28.
Dodgers' Max Muncy watches the flight of his solo home Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies in Denver. Muncy's numbers have slightly improved since his return from the injured list earlier this month, but they still remain well off his career norms. (Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

For the first two months of the season, the Dodgers had one of baseball’s best offenses, ranking in the top six in scoring, batting average, on-base-plus-slugging percentage, home runs and walk-to-strikeout ratio.

In June, their lineup regressed into becoming one of the league’s most average, failing to crack the top 10 in any of those categories in what could best be described as an underwhelming month.

The dropoff can be blamed on many factors. Untimely injuries (Mookie Betts’ cracked rib) and a lack of clutch hitting (.192 team batting average with runners in scoring position). There was also no productive depth or, occasionally, a consistent team-wide approach at the plate.

But after their dominant start to the season, the last four weeks brought new issues to light as they near the halfway point.

“I think at times we’re putting together good at-bats, running counts, just not getting a hit here or there,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Other times I think the at-bats are a little more flippant. There are ebbs and flows of guys that are swinging the bat well or struggling. But I just don’t think that for the month of June we’ve been in lockstep.”

The Dodgers’ won’t have a losing record in June, not after avoiding a sweep on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies making them 13-12 on the month’s penultimate day.

They left Colorado still leading their division with the National League’s best winning percentage, too, at .622 (46-28).

Still, the Dodgers looked far from dominant all month as injuries continued to stack up on the mound and new questions arose about their performance at the plate.

Ahead of their four-game series this weekend against the San Diego Padres, here are five takeaways on where the Dodgers stand.

No lineup changes … at least not yet

Roberts said he has considered changing the Dodgers lineup order, especially amid the continued struggles of Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger, three regulars with below league-average numbers.

For now, however, the manager said he’s going status quo, giving all three regulars playing time and the first two consistent at-bats in the middle of the order.

“I think the middle of the order, you can mix and match,” Roberts said. “You could debate.”

With Muncy, the manager said he believes the slugger is still “well on his way to having a productive season” since getting a “reset” when he returned from the injured list early this month.

While Muncy’s numbers have slightly improved since that time, they still remain well off his career norms. The first two months of the season he batted just .150 with a slugging percentage of .263 with three home runs. In 17 games in June he already has three more home runs, and is batting .188 with a .359 slugging percentage.

“Each day is a blank slate to go out there and do something to help the team,” Muncy said. “As long as I can just keep focusing on my process, I have faith that things will get going for me.”

Dodgers' Justin Turner, left, scores a run ahead of the tag from the Reds' Aramis Garcia on June 21 in Cincinnati.
Dodgers' Justin Turner, left, scores a run ahead of the tag from the Reds' Aramis Garcia on June 21 in Cincinnati. (Aaron Doster / Associated Press)

Turner has the team’s lowest OPS but has continued to bat from third to sixth in the order most nights. Roberts said it’s because of the veteran’s bat-to-ball skills and ability to produce in the clutch, citing Turner is fourth on the team in RBIs (38) and is batting .286 this season with runners in scoring position.

“The ability to drive in a run, to work a walk or run a count is valuable,” Roberts said.

Roberts said he views Turner and Chris Taylor, another right-handed bat who usually bats behind Turner in the lineup, as “interchangeable,” despite acknowledging Taylor has been having the better overall season.

“They both have different skill sets,” Roberts said. “Obviously I like both players.”

Streaking Lux’s hunting for more power

After Taylor, the other Dodger who seems most deserving of a bump up the batting order is Gavin Lux, who is hitting .354 in June and .296 on the season.

Roberts, however, said he still likes Lux at the bottom of the order, where his ability to get on base can “bleed into the top of the order.”

“Gavin, I've really defined his role for our ballclub, and that's to hit .300, get on base, run counts, and he's doing that,” Roberts said. “So I don't think we need to change that right now.”

Lux said he isn’t overly concerned about where he bats in the lineup.

His focus of late has been on trying to consistently hit for power after hitting just two home runs and 11 doubles so far this season.

“There’s still more room to grow,” Lux said, explaining he wants to “take more shots” when he gets into advantageous counts. “I think that's just a product of continuing to get at-bats, and figuring it out. But yeah, this month has been good.”

Julio Urías finding familiar form

Julio Urías said he’s been watching a lot of video of himself from last season in recent weeks.

Not coincidentally, he’s begun looking more like his old, dominant self this month, too.

After a solid yet at times inconsistent start to the year, in which he had a 2.89 ERA (and even worse underlying numbers) at the end of May, Urías has had a stellar June.

Julio Urias pitches against the Atlanta Braves on June 24.
Julio Urias pitches against the Atlanta Braves on Friday. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

In five starts, he gave up just seven earned runs while pitching at least five innings each time (and completing six innings in three of them). He struck out 34 batters while walking only eight. And he lowered his season ERA to 2.64.

“I made some adjustments with my mechanics and that’s allowed me to be more consistent with my command and be able to get through the games the way I have,” he said.

Jake Lamb’s opportunity

Ever since signing with the Dodgers on a minor-league deal this spring, Jake Lamb has been waiting to get back in the big leagues.

It didn’t come at the end of spring training, despite the former All-Star making a “strong impression,” according to Roberts.

He had to wait through the first three months of the regular season, too, despite showing development with his swing with the club’s triple A affiliate.

This week the Dodgers called Lamb up, adding him to the big league roster ahead of what Lamb confirmed was an upcoming opt-out in his contract.

"Possibly,” Lamb said when asked if he would have opted out. “But don't have to worry about that. Just happy to be here, happy to be here with these guys."

In his first start Wednesday, Lamb looked sharp, working what Roberts called “really a couple of good at-bats” to get a hit and a walk while playing in left field.

Roberts said the 31-year-old will likely get opportunities at designated hitter, and could spell Freddie Freeman at first base in blowout games.

“I was having some fun [in triple A] going out there playing every day,” Lamb said. “I wanted to be here from the beginning. But I understand and I see where this team is at and how the team is built. I just wanted my opportunity. … So I’m happy with where I’m at.”

Padres up next

By the end of this weekend, the Dodgers could have some breathing room in the NL West — or find themselves out of the division lead entirely.

That’s what will be at stake when the Padres come to Dodger Stadium for a four-game series, when the teams will meet for only the second time this season.

"You want to win them all,” Roberts said. “I don't know where we are in the standings. I know we're leading. But they're going to come with some energy, as we've seen. We've got to match it. We've got to play good baseball. Either way, we still have a lot of baseball to play. But certainly we want to play our best baseball this series."

There will be plenty of intriguing pitching matchups in the series. The Dodgers' Mitch White will go against Joe Musgrove on Thursday. Tony Gonsolin and Blake Snell will take the mound Friday. Saturday will feature Tyler Anderson against Yu Darvish. Clayton Kershaw and McKenzie Gore are scheduled to pitch in Sunday’s finale.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Canadian women down Turkey for 4th win at Volleyball Nations League

    Alexa Gray tallied 22 points, while Kiera Van Ryk added 20 to help the Canadian women's indoor volleyball team edge Turkey 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23) in Calgary on Tuesday for their fourth Volleyball Nations League win of the season. Hilary Howe, who — like Gray — was playing in her hometown, had 14 points for Canada (4-5). Ebrar Karakurt led Turkey (5-4) with 23. The Canadian squad has already surpassed its 2021 win count. Last year, Canada produced a disappointing 3-12 record in the tour

  • The untapped potential of Raptors’ Christian Koloko

    Amit Mann is joined by NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe to look at the strengths and weaknesses of Christian Koloko, how he fits with the Toronto Raptors and why the 22-year-old center already has way more to his game than what he's shown so far. Full podcast that also touches on Ron Harper Jr. is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Chun perseveres, holds off Thompson to win Women's PGA

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun rallied after losing the rest of her once-sizeable lead, overcoming a bogey-filled front nine to win the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday when Lexi Thompson faltered with her putter. Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., was the top Canadian, finishing tied for 16th place. Chun shot a 3-over 75 for the second consecutive day at Congressional, but that was enough to win her third major title by a stroke over Thompson and Minjee Lee. Chun, after leading by six

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Malik Monk, Gary Harris both address Raptors needs off bench

    Malik Monk has a unique scoring craft while Gary Harris is the all-around player with shooting upside the Raptors could use off their bench. Full conversation on free agent guards is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate