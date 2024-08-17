Dodgers All-Star Tyler Glasnow lands on IL again

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed All-Star right-hander Tyler Glasnow on the 15-day injured list Friday with right elbow tendonitis.

To take his spot on the roster, the Dodgers recalled left-hander Justin Wrobleski, who started Friday's game at St. Louis.

Glasnow, who turns 31 next week, is headed to the IL for the second time in the past two months. He was unable to pitch in July's All-Star Game because of back tightness.

In his ninth major league season, the oft-injured Glasnow already has career highs in starts (22) and innings pitched (134) this season. He is 9-6 in his first season with the Dodgers and has a 3.49 ERA.

In 149 career appearances (110 starts) for the Pittsburgh Pirates (2016-18), Tampa Bay Rays (2018-23) and Dodgers, the native of Southern California is 39-33 with a 3.81 ERA.

Wrobleski, 24, made his major league debut on July 7 and went 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA in four starts.

The Dodgers' starting staff has struggled with injuries this season. Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto is nearing a return from a shoulder injury, while Walker Buehler just returned from Tommy John surgery and a separate bout with hip inflammation.

Clayton Kershaw has made four starts after offseason shoulder surgery, and promising rookie right-hander River Ryan was lost for the remainder of the season with a right elbow injury.

The Dodgers also sent infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday. Taylor, who has struggled this season with a .167 batting average and a .542 OPS, has not played since July 24 because of a groin injury.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dodgers place Tyler Glasnow on IL again